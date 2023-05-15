born Homnyathe NewCo of Consulcesi Group which thus continues the process of development and transformation of the company. Consulcesi Homnya realizes omnichannel projects starting from the definition of the strategy for clients who want to be protagonists of the planet Healthcare and who intend to govern the flow and complexity of medical-scientific communication and information. The NewCo starts from a deep health knowledge and a facilitation of customer engagement of health professionals, thanks to the historical heritage acquired by Consulcesi Group, historical reference partner of health professionals in legal, insurance and training services and to the strength of recent acquisitions group. And therefore, Homnya is able to provide innovative paths of co-creation with its customers, to face and overcome the main market challenges.

“Thanks to a creative and data & digital driven approach, – he comments Alessia Palluzzi, General Manager Homnya and Sics – the customer can count on a dynamic ecosystem capable of activating all the different levers of communication and on a multidisciplinary team of professionals ready to meet the needs of each partner, working together to generate value”.

Consulcesi Homnya was born from the merger of the Docta Comunicazione agency and Pke, specialized in data management of healthcare professionals. Omnia mea mecum porto means “I carry everything I own with me”: the word “Omnia” comes from this Latin phrase, which transforms into Homnya to remind us that the world of Health is in first place.

Many resources differentiate Consulcesi Homnya: from access to the most important information database of the sector to profiled and approved contacts of healthcare professionals capable of segmenting the reference target and personalizing the offer of services to projects; from marketing and communication projects to distribution which develops into an ecosystem completely dedicated to the protagonists of Healthcare. Furthermore, as part of the Consulcesi Group, Homnya develops integrated projects with Sics, the Health Media Company and the largest content factory in the Italian healthcare system, as well as the publisher of the online newspapers Quotidiano Sanità and Sanità Informazione and more than 40 specialized magazines.

“Thanks to Homnya, the Consulcesi group defines a new Data-oriented era, with a strongly digital imprint that will allow us to successfully face the challenges of the complexity of the Healthcare ecosystem”, he comments Massimo Tortorella, president of Consulcesi Group.

Consulcesi Group has been the largest network in Europe dedicated to healthcare professionals for over twenty years. An expertise gained in the field and extended to the various areas of the health system, to offer the most responsive solutions to a constantly evolving scenario. With headquarters in Rome, Lugano, Tirana, Brussels and London and a team of 1,000 collaborators, we offer services that aim to be a concrete answer to the many questions still open on Healthcare, which is why we have already been chosen by over 130,000 professionals in Italy alone and we have close agreements and collaborations with orders, trade unions, organizations and pharmaceutical companies.