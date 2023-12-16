The magistrate investigating the 'Atalayas case' for alleged homicide due to recklessness has summoned six investigated persons and fifteen injured parties and witnesses to testify, as a result of the tragedy that caused the death of thirteen people due to the fire that allegedly broke out in the Teatre nightclub and that It could spread to the Fonda Milagros nightclub.

These people testified in November before the National Police investigating the tragedy that occurred on October 1 in this leisure area, and have now been summoned by the head of the Investigative Court number three of Murcia, Ana María Martínez Blázquez, according to a providence of the past day 13.

As of January 23, the three people in charge of the Teatre nightclub, the one from Fonda Milagros, the organizer of the 'We Are Remember' party that was held that night at Teatre, and the owner of the cold fire machine, must declare themselves under investigation. .

Next, starting on February 20, statements will be taken from fifteen injured parties and witnesses, who will go to court until March 1. Likewise, the magistrate has ordered that these be recognized by a forensic doctor, who will issue a report on the status of each of those affected.

In the same ruling, the instructor orders that a judicial expert prepare a report on the cold fire machines involved in the proceedings, so that through an examination he determines the state and instructions for use, “especially in order to preserve safety against fires,” he adds in his writing. She also requests that the technical report of the visual inspection carried out by the Scientific Police be provided.

Police investigation



The investigation by the National Police indicates that, as suspected from the beginning, the fireworks show that took place at the Teatre nightclub is emerging as the fundamental hypothesis of the tragic fire that shook this leisure area. After the secret of the summary was lifted at the beginning of November, it was learned that the police file put special effort into knowing the details of the cold fire machine that was used at the 'We are remember' party, which was held that night at the discotheque. Theater.

The theory that is gaining more strength is that the fire originated in this nightclub, presumably due to recklessness, in which the cold fire practically reached the ceiling, and spread rapidly through the ventilation system to the Fonda Milagros premises. , separated only by a thin wall and where the thirteen victims of the tragedy would end up meeting their deaths.