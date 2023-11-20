Nature offers some images that surprise those who contemplate them. The Region of Murcia is home to several areas where both locals and foreigners can enjoy the beauty of these phenomena that leave no one indifferent and that delight nature lovers.

The photographer from Aquila, Mario Navarro, shared on his Thanks to the darkness of the night, this professional’s camera captured how at the moment the waves break on the shore, they acquire a vibrant, bluish color reminiscent of a starry sky, but instead of occurring in the Heights takes place at sea.

«I have to share this, this morning I enjoyed this impressive natural phenomenon. Bioluminescence on the coast of Águilas”, with this text its author shared a video in which he clearly showed the beauty of this marine spectacle, also known as ‘the northern lights of the sea’, which is produced by bioluminescence.

What is bioluminescence?



Bioluminescence is produced thanks to a natural chemical phenomenon, which causes living beings to emit light. Some species that live in the depths, such as squid, fish, crustaceans or algae, produce light to attract prey or escape from predators. It is thanks to this effect that on some beaches you can enjoy this event that seems straight out of a science fiction movie.

The Sea of ​​Burning, as this phenomenon is also known, can be enjoyed in different areas of the world. Among the most popular places are countries such as Puerto Rico, Mexico, Japan, Australia or New Zealand.

However, in Spain, this image, which is not so common, occurs mainly on the Galician coast, such as on the Cíes and Ons Islands, on Carnota beach, Muxía beach or Balarés beach, among others. . A reason that makes it more special that this effect occurs on the coasts of the Region of Murcia.