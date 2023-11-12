The magic of ‘Harry Potter’ is more Peruvian than ever. This thanks to the work of Alex Floresexecutive director of the producer Quilla Teveand Alexander Accostupa, director of the short film ‘The mystery of the orb’. They both formed a perfect duo that is measuring up and crossing borders with a surprising audiovisual product that leaves locals and strangers amazed: The visual effects in this short are beyond mind-blowing. Recently, content creator Hugo Lezama, ‘Cinesmero’, was stunned to see the work of both Cusco filmmakers and empowered them to continue on this path.

But, did the viralization of the short is it a coincidence? “Not at all,” says Alex Flores, who in an interview for La República asserted that the production company has a strong base to continue creating content that mixes the magic of the saga of JK Rowling with distinctly Peruvian themes, such as representing the supremacy that the Inca empire had. They are not improvised at all, they create their productions based on the demand of their audience and carry out their own surveys.

Keel Teve It was formed more than five years ago in Quillambamba (Cusco). Since he was little, Alex always had it clear: to achieve a dream you have to get money. Making films in Peru is not cheap at all. After this struggle and learning more about the ‘University of Life’, the current executive director of the production company managed to get along with Alexander Accostupa, a ‘sensei’ of 3D animation and editing.

Short film shooting had the participation of at least 30 people. Photo: Quilla Teve

Both combined their capabilities to, first, train young people eager to learn about audiovisual art. “We have taken five years to train young people in audiovisual topics, many arrived and others left. The basis is the team, and this team must be trained. This process was concluded very successfully in 2020,” highlighted Alex Flores.

But the pandemic arrived. Although some goals were going to be postponed, this duo did not stop and, anecdotally, said that they had to work on the farm. This is because they already had a casting scheduled. “We already had everything planned, we had the casting, we distributed the flyers and we went to the farm. A lady gave us a stay, practically, in the morning we were farmers, in the afternoon filmmakers and at night to edit,” Alex quoted.

After overcoming this stage, the production company has already made several works, such as the film ‘Condemned‘, which was a huge success in Cusco and is now available on the Vimeo platform. The short film ‘Vampire‘ and ‘The rapture‘. Currently, they are just about to release their latest work: ‘The Mystery of the Orb’, this Friday, November 17.

How was the short film ‘The Mystery of the Orb’ recorded?

The short film ‘The mystery of the orb‘, under the direction of Alexander Accostupa, took almost a year of work. The recordings took place in two months, although in reality the established deadline was two weeks, but it was extended due to the rains. The ‘chambon’ were the visual effects that took several months. “This whole post-production process took us nine months, we practically had to conceive a baby,” Alexander explained with a laugh.

Alexander shares his knowledge and formed a valuable team. Photo: Quilla Teve

Likewise, about 33 people participated, including actors and support staff. “Several people were involved so that the short had that realism. We deleted elements, added a digital sphere and rays. To make it look credible we also added LED lights, among other works,” he added.

What are Quilla Teve’s projects?

Quilla Teve has several projects on the agenda, such as: ‘Inca Gods’, for 2024, and ‘Transformers Epsilon’. The latter arose after the boom over the characters of said saga, especially in Cusco after the Paramount recordings in Machu Picchu.

“Yes, we are here to do impressive things. We have contemplated creating a film production company, to be able to facilitate projects, a production house, like Tondero or Paramount. The second thing is to forge a visual effects house, available to any production company and ours. We want to develop a 2D and 3D animation production house, like Disney, Pixar or DreamWorks, because there are Peruvian artists who have talent,” highlighted Alexander Accostupa.

The perfect duo. Alexander and Alex formed a production company that is already receiving good acceptance from the public. Photo: Quilla Teve

Regarding Peruvian cinema today, both Cusco filmmakers conclude that many of the films romanticize poverty and do not empower the qualities that Peru has. Likewise, many do not really listen to what the viewer wants to see. “I want to show a tough, bold Peruvian, an empowered, intelligent woman, capable of self-realization. People want to disconnect from the world when they go to the movies; that is why production companies must be smarter to entertain and educate. People don’t “It identifies with national cinema,” says Alex Flores, executive director of the production company Quilla Teve.

On the other hand, both requested greater support from the authorities to promote talent in Peruvian cinema. Specifically, they clarified that they had, and still have, several problems with the Municipality of La Convencion for the premieres of their productions in the commune’s auditorium. For now, the premiere of ‘The Mystery of the Orb’ will be in Cusco, on November 17, and there is a lot of expectation that it will reach other cities.