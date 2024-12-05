The Madrid Prosecutor’s Office explains that 500 people had access to the case against Ayuso’s partner

The Madrid Prosecutor’s Office has informed the Supreme Court that the documentation on the tax fraud of Alberto González Amador, partner of Isabel Díaz Ayuso, was in certain mailboxes and folders of the Public Ministry to which almost 500 people had access. The lieutenant prosecutor acknowledges that he cannot specify “the specific number” of people who accessed the file, and also explains that one of the emails from the Prosecutor’s Office, although not to which his lawyer was able to send the confession in February, was accessible to the chief prosecutor. provincial, the lieutenant prosecutor and up to four department officials.

A letter from Lieutenant Prosecutor José Luis García-Juanes explains, at the request of the State Attorney’s Office, that it is unknown which specific people agreed to the proceedings that were being carried out against him for a tax fraud of more than 350,000 euros. One of the things that Alberto González Amador’s defense has asked to investigate: where did the information that elDiario.es published in scoop about the complaint that the Prosecutor’s Office had filed against him in March come from. The Civil Guard deduced that the origin was the Prosecutor’s Office itself.

According to the data collected by the Public Ministry and sent to the Supreme Court, the Prosecutor’s Office opened a government file and verified that these pre-procedural proceedings against Alberto González were uploaded in a folder to which 12 prosecutors and four officials had access. Later, he adds that when they were scanned, due to their “excessive volume”, they were uploaded to a shared folder of the Madrid Prosecutor’s Office “to which 499 people, including prosecutors and officials, had access.” Also in a third folder to which “around 30 people” have access.

Regarding the email address to which Alberto González Amador’s lawyer sent his confession in February, the lieutenant prosecutor sticks to the email “[email protected]”, which is not the one to which his lawyer sent that confession in February . Regarding that address, he explains that both the provincial chief prosecutor, Pilar Rodríguez, as well as the lieutenant prosecutor who signed the report and four other officials from the Public Ministry have access.

This is a document contributed to the case, sent by the lieutenant prosecutor of the Public Ministry in Madrid at the request of the State Attorney’s Office, which in this process represents both the attorney general and the provincial prosecutor of Madrid, both accused. The judge is investigating whether more people had access to those emails before they reached the attorney general’s hands on the night of March 13. This statement by the Prosecutor’s Office reveals that, by then and for a month, more workers from the Prosecutor’s Office had had access.

The Supreme Court endorses the opening of the case

In parallel, Judge Hurtado has decided to send to the Madrid courts the complaints of the attorney general and the provincial prosecutor of Madrid that the Civil Guard report regarding their messages was leaked to the press when the magistrate had expressly prohibited it. . The investigator of the case against Álvaro García Ortiz for the leaking of Alberto González Amador’s emails leaves these accusations of the two defendants in the hands of the deanery of the capital, although he refuses to provide details to the Central Operational Unit so that they do not analyze the private messages of the Attorney General: “No reproach can be made of the work carried out by a unit as specialized and recognized as the Central Operational Unit of the Civil Guard.”

In another order, the Criminal Chamber rejects the appeal that Pilar Rodríguez, the provincial prosecutor, presented against the opening of the proceedings in the Supreme Court. The judges remind Rodríguez that the Chamber limited itself to certifying that the attorney general is certified and that the case against her should also be taken up.