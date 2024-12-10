The Administrative Court of Public Procurement of the Community of Madrid (TACP) has suspended the procedure for awarding Urbaser the concession for waste treatment in the Northwest of Madrid, valued at more than 1,000 million euros, after one of its competitors, PreZero, has filed an appeal for being excluded from the contest.

Urbaser’s offer, controlled by the American fund Platinum, was selected on November 5 after presenting the best quality/price ratio compared to the other four bids launched by Valoriza (Morgan Stanley), FCC-Acciona, Espina-Setec and Prezero (formerly Cespa and now Grupo Schwarz).

According to the minutes of the tender consulted by Europa Press, this last company filed a special appeal on November 18 against the agreement of the Northwest Commonwealth contracting table to exclude Prezero from the tender for “exceeding the maximum bidding budget or the maximum period indicated for the execution provided for in the contract”.

Faced with this appeal, the TACP decided 10 days later to suspend the processing of the procedure, at least until the appeal is resolved, thus accepting Prezero’s request to apply precautionary measures and prevent the final adjudication from occurring before the case is resolved. resource.

The contract, tendered for 1,091 million euros, includes the concession of works for the construction and operation of the environmental complex in Colmenar Viejo, as well as the operation of the set of waste treatment infrastructures of the Commonwealth of Municipalities of the Northwest, with a period 20-year concession.

Apart from Colmenar Viejo, this community works in 75 other municipalities in the northwest of Madrid. This contract is financed with European funds from the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan.