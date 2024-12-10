But despite being a great ally on the road, saving time and reducing fuel consumption, it is necessary to use the car’s navigator responsibly to avoid distractions.

Its incorrect use can also cause us to receive a traffic fine. The most common thing is that by following the navigator’s instructions to the letter, we can end up with our car in a prohibited direction and even practicing reckless driving we do not react in time to one of its warnings.

It is increasingly common that, in addition to the GPS navigator integrated into the car dashboard, the applications available on the mobile phone are used. That is why it must be taken into account that using the Smartphone to call or write messages is prohibited while driving.

In the same way, it is punishable to program our car’s navigator while driving, by reducing the effectiveness of the rest of the senses and endangering both the driver himself and the rest of the vehicles on the road. This is a serious offense, punishable by a fine of 200 euros and 3 points less on your driving license. Furthermore, placing the navigator in a place that hinders visibility can also impair driving and therefore results in fines of 200 euros, although not the loss of points.









According to Pyramid Consulting, we can receive fines for following the instructions to the letter and on certain occasions that may seem confusing, they lead us to dangerous situations that force us to brake suddenly, make U-turns, make dangerous overtakes, exceed limits. of speed, going extremely slowly, driving in the wrong direction or endangering pedestrians. All of them will be punished with traffic fines whose price will vary depending on the severity of the offense and in some cases with loss of points.

It is important not to forget that browsers do not have to know the APR, or Residential Priority Areas, so if it is not updated or connected to the network it could be taking us through a restricted area without us realizing it. This translates into a fine that sooner or later will arrive at our home.

Whether it is a portable navigator, a mobile phone application, or a system integrated into the vehicle console, there are a few keys to keep in mind.

The navigator cannot be placed anywhere in the car. It must be strategically located so as not to reduce the driver’s visibility – if this is not done, the fine can amount to up to 200 euros – and always fixed to the manufacturer’s official mechanism, to prevent it from falling causing distractions. Also, importantly, it must be installed where it cannot block the airbag outlet in the event of an accident.

To avoid any confusion while driving, it is necessary to program the route before starting to drive or while the car is stationary; Otherwise, we will be candidates again for a fine of 200 euros and the withdrawal of three points on the license. To explain it more graphically: distracting ourselves for “only” 3 seconds by manipulating the browser at a speed of 120 kilometers per hour means traveling a distance of more than 100 meters – approximately the same as a football field – and missing five out of ten signals. . In addition, it decreases the ability to react, increasing the risk of accidents.

For the same reason, it is advisable to block the use of the browser while driving because they are devices with unfriendly interfaces, which require a certain concentration to include the addresses; an attention that we should not take away from the road. Of course, you have to follow the voice instructions without “falling into the temptation” of looking at the screen and thus focus 100% on the steering wheel.

It is also important that when leaving the car, we remember to store it in a safe place so that the navigator is not left in the sun, or subjected to high temperatures inside the car, because it can cause damage to the components of the navigation system.