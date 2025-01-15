The Provincial Court of Madrid has given Judge Juan Carlos Peinado free rein to decide whether to admit a complaint from Vox in which Begoña Gómez is accused of committing “influence peddling“in relation to software from the Complutense University of Madrid (UCM). The complaint went to the Court of Instruction number 34 of Madrid in September, but it was dismissed. Vox appealed the decision and on December 11 the Court upheld its appeal.

In a five-page order, judges Eduardo Víctor Bermúdez, Esperanza Rebollo and Juan José Escalonilla agree to refer the proceedings to Court number 41, headed by Peinado, “so thatthat said body decides regarding the admission of the complaint“. The Court already appreciated “connection” between the facts related to the software and the rest of the case when it deliberated on a complaint filed by the Hazte Oír association.

Then he left the decision in the hands of Judge Peinado and he chose to admit the complaint and investigate Gómez for misappropriation and professional intrusionall this in relation to the software of his master’s degree in Competitive Social Transformation (TSC). Now, the instructor must decide whether the facts related to this part of the investigation are also likely to constitute a crime of “influence peddling”, as maintained in the Vox complaint.

The formation of Santiago Abascal indicated that the software financed by Telefónica, Indra, Google and the UCM itself, it had been used by Pedro Sánchez’s wife “for your personal purposes, through the company Transforma TSC”. The party highlighted that, when the application had already been developed, “the defendant would have submitted a formal request to the Patent Office, dependent on the Ministry of Industry, to register said software with the same name as its company, which was formalized in April 2023”.

Vox considers in its complaint that the operation of Sánchez’s wife represented a crime of influence peddling, but the Court of Instruction number 34 of Madrid considered that there were no indications that Gómez exerted any “influence” on the civil servants of the Complutense University of Madrid. However, the Provincial Court has annulled the order in which the court made this consideration: it will be Judge Juan Carlos Peinado who must now decide whether to accuse Sánchez’s wife of new crimes, who in any case is already being investigated for influence peddling. in relation to other matters.