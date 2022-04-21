The city of Rubizhnoye has been practically cleared, an operation is underway to clean up the outskirts. On Thursday, April 21, adviser to the head of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) Rodion Miroshnik.

“We can confidently say that Rubizhne has been cleared, <...> the cleansing continues on the outskirts,” he said on the air of the Solovyov Live TV channel.

He stressed that the city of Kremennaya, which came under the control of the LPR on April 19, had already been cleared.

A day earlier, the city of Rubizhnoye came under the control of Russian troops, and the flag of the Russian Federation was raised at the entrance to the settlement. On the same day, the Luhansk Skin Information Center reported that units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) were leaving the area of ​​Rubizhne, Severodonetsk and Lysichansk.

On April 20, it was reported that the forces of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) had liberated and established control over 167 settlements, including Rivnopol, Novoselka, Makarovka, and Storozhevoye in the Velikonovoselkovsky district.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced an operation to protect civilians in the Donbass. Moscow explained that its tasks include the demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation in mid-February of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.