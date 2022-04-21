Judgments Two men stole a disco ball and a printer from an acquaintance’s apartment in Espoo – Varkaus preceded a dispute

One of the convicted men hit the plaintiff and threatened him with a knife.

Two a man stole a printer, radio and disco ball from a private home in Espoo. The case also involved violence.

According to the district court, in 2018 the men had spent time at the owner’s apartment in Espoo.

Those in the apartment used amphetamine during the night, the payment of which arose a dispute. One of the men who had been convicted had, according to the district court, hit the plaintiff at least once and threatened him with a knife at close range.

Eventually, the men carried a printer, radio, and disco ball out of the apartment. According to the district court, the temporal and material connection between the violence and the abduction remained unclear, so these were considered separate acts.

One of the men was sentenced to imprisonment, the other to daily fines in the district court.

The Court of Appeal upheld the district court’s decision in the case

In addition to this, he was convicted of other crimes, including theft, two burglaries, and possession of another object or substance suitable for harm. The man had stolen console games and alcohol from various shops, among other things, and held swivel knives in a public place.

In total, the man was sentenced to three months in prison.

Second the men were guilty of theft and were sentenced to 30 days in prison.

According to the district court, the apartment also had a third man at the time of the incident, but this could not be identified during the investigation.