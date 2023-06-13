Home page politics

Two volunteers in front of a mobile recruitment stand in Moscow handing out leaflets and brochures to interested passers-by (April 13, 2023). © picture alliance/dpa/SOPA Images via ZUMA Press Wire | Vlad Karkov

Moscow has been trying to recruit volunteers for the Russian army for months. The successes are apparently limited, a new mobilization could follow.

Moscow – posters and recruitment stands for the Ukraine war are now part of the street scene in Russia. Ads also flicker across TV screens and pop up on social media. With the current recruitment campaign, the Kremlin wants to recruit volunteers for its invasion of the neighboring country and replenish the weakened ranks. Despite promises of above-average salaries, the number of mobilized soldiers has apparently fallen short of Moscow’s expectations.

Russia is having trouble finding volunteer soldiers for its war

The Russian President Wladimir Putin announced the official end of partial mobilization on October 31 last year. The experts at the US think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW) assumed at the time that the mobilization would continue covertly. Poor equipment, low morale and insufficient training of the Russian soldiers had repeatedly been mentioned before. Thousands of men fled abroad last year to avoid military service. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu declared at the end of December that it was “necessary” to increase the Russian army to 1.5 million soldiers.

Instead of trying a new mobilization that would be unpopular with the Russian population Moscow months now to recruit an additional 400,000 volunteer soldiers with a major military campaign. This was reported by the British Ministry of Defense Citing intelligence information End of March. The Kremlin presented the recruitment campaign as a call for volunteers.

However, London doubted that so many people would actually volunteer. Public data is not available, but ex-President Dmitry Medvedev spoke of only around 100,000 people in May. “Between January 1 and March 19, 117,400 people were enlisted in the ranks of the army, on a contractual basis and as part of our volunteer units,” Medvedev said.

Russia appeals to patriotism, but further mobilization may be needed

“Our job is to defend our homeland,” is one of the slogans that Moscow has been using for months to inspire new soldiers to serve in the military. The campaign addresses the potential recruits’ patriotic feelings, their concerns for the future of their fatherland, and classic ideals of masculinity. “You are a real man! Be one!” was another slogan. The Russian army promises loudly Moscow Times with 204,000 rubles (about 2,340 euros) above average salaries. There are additional bonuses for the destruction or capture of Ukrainian weapons or equipment.

But even the prospect of high pay does not seem to provide the necessary motivation, and the number of recruits is apparently falling short of expectations. “More than three months after the start of the recruitment campaign, there are still no concrete results,” said military analyst Pavel Luzin zur Moscow Times. The Russian army continues to suffer from a shortage of soldiers, non-commissioned officers and officers. “I’m assuming this campaign won’t bring out enough people,” military expert Michael Kofman said on his podcast last week. “Ultimately, they may have to carry out another mobilization.” (bme)