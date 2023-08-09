The National Center of Meteorology revealed the lowest temperature recorded in the country this morning.
The meteorologist confirmed, through his official account on the “X” platform, that the lowest temperature recorded in the country this morning was 25.4 degrees Celsius in Al Foah (Al Ain) at 05:15 local time in the UAE.
