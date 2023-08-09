Car lost control and crashed into the second floor of a house in the United States

Speechless. That’s how he stayed fire brigade of Pennsylvania when he arrived at the scene of the accident. According to a call from a family in lewistowna car would have lost control and then crashed on the second floor of his home.

as if it were a movie hollywoodhe gray sedan It was embedded between one of the walls and the roof of the house.

This can be seen in the photographs released by the Junction Fire Company, the company that served the fire and later documented the fact on their social networks.

However, according to local media, the driver Evan Miller, 20, was responsible for the accident.

According to what Sam Baumgardner, the company’s administrator, told the American media the washington post, the car apparently “went airborne” due to a culvert that had a badly attached grate.

“The elevation from the bottom and top of the culvert was enough for the vehicle to have the ability to clear vehicles in the driveway and land on the second story of the house,” Baumgardner told the quoted outlet.

In addition, the man was rushed to the emergency room to the Geisinger Lewistown Hospitalwhere he is being treated due to the seriousness of his injuries.

As for the inhabitants of the house, they are all unharmed since they were on the first floor.

