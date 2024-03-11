On the morning of last Saturday, March 9, the beautiful Paris Londoño Gómez, daughter of the reggaeton singer Maluma and the Colombian architect Susana Gómez, was born at the El Rosario Clinic in Medellín, Colombia.. On his social networks, the composer and actor also published some tender photographs with his first-born daughter, accompanied by some emotional words dedicated to his two beautiful women.

“On March 9 at 8:23 AM the love of our lives was born, Paris Londono Gomez“Thank you all for your congratulatory messages and for your good wishes,” said the Colombian singer. Juan Luis Londono Arias (real name of Maluma). Likewise, to his beloved Susana Gomez He thanked him “for fulfilling my biggest dream of being a father,” noting that “I will never forget that moment, I love you.”

The congratulations did not wait for Maluma and Susana Gómez. “What a beautiful blessing, congratulations to both of you,” said Mexican singer-songwriter Carín León. “Congratulations brother, God bless you three,” wrote singer Carlos Rivera. “May God bless the baby, congratulations,” said Sinaloan musician Poncho Lizárraga, leader of Banda El Recodo de Don Cruz Lizárraga. For his part, the Puerto Rican singer Luis Fonsi let the reggaeton player know that “now you will know what true love is”. American businesswoman and socialite Paris Hilton also joined in the congratulations: “Maluma, welcome to the club, I love her name!”

On the other hand, the birth of Paris Londono Gomezthe daughter of Maluma and Susana Gómez was involved in controversy. On social networks, the Colombian lawyer Angélica Monsalve Gaviria, Criminal Specialist-Master in Procedural Law, claimed not to be able to meet her grandson, since, supposedly, all the mothers were taken out of the waiting room, since the daughter of the reggaeton

“I have not been able to see my grandson Piero who was born at the El Rosario Clinic in Medellín, they took my daughter and other mothers out of the waiting room because today the daughter of Maluma in that clinic. In this country, Law 100 (constitutional right to health) applies in different ways according to the stratum and the money you have. Maluma's private security, who should set an example, is the reason why today some mothers and grandmothers like me have their right to see their children and grandchildren curtailed, because the right of a famous or rich person takes precedence. “Health institutions at the service of billionaires, to the detriment of other citizens who earn their daily bread.” So far, the reggaeton singer has not commented anything on the matter.

