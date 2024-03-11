KWinning an Oscar can also be a good thing. “The fact that our film came away empty-handed saved us at least a small scandal,” said İlker Çatak, the director of the nominated school drama “The Teacher’s Room,” pointing out a faux pas during the Academy Awards. Leonie Benesch had experienced a few moments of shock at the awards ceremony in the Dolby Theater three hours earlier.

“İlker decided to leave the hall to get a glass of water. He was not there when our category was announced,” said the actress. While a steward tried to maneuver Çatak into the hall using headphones, Bad Bunny and Dwayne Johnson declared the historical drama “The Zone of Interest” with the Thuringian Sandra Hülser in the lead role as the best international film. “And you weren’t there, you got yourself some water,” said Benesch, still a little stunned at the idea of ​​Bad Bunny and Johnson proclaiming “The Teacher’s Room” winners on stage.

“Just being nominated was an incredible award”

İlker Çatak admitted that he underestimated the American pace. Before the foreign Oscar, categories such as make-up and production design would have been on the program. “In Germany it takes two hours,” said the Berlin filmmaker. Only when he suddenly noticed Jonathan Glazer, the director of the competitor “The Zone of Interest,” giving his acceptance speech on the screens in the lobby, did he wonder for a moment.

Although on Monday night, in addition to Çatak's “The Teacher's Room”, Wim Wenders' production “Perfect Days”, which was sent into the running for Japan, came away empty-handed and Hülser did not win an Oscar for best actress for her part in the French legal drama “Anatomy of a Case”. The party was rather lively with cocktails and tacos on the roof terrace of the Hotel Dream Hollywood.



A few days before the Oscar night: Director Ilker Çatak, actress Leonie Benesch and actress Sandra Hülser attend the German Films reception at the Eveleigh restaurant in West Hollywood.

“We are not disappointed at all. The fact that we were nominated was an incredible award,” said Ingo Fliess, the producer of “Teacher’s Room”. And the ceremony? “Insanely great, amusing, to the point,” said Fliess, summing up his four hours in the Dolby Theater. He called Billie Eilish and her title “What Was I Made For?” “ravishing,” and Ryan Gosling's pink dance-singing performance to “I'm Just Ken” breathtaking.







Even the swipe at Hülser and her roles that presenter Jimmy Kimmel dished out in his opening monologue couldn't spoil the 59-year-old's celebratory mood. Kimmel, a descendant of German and Italian immigrants, had joked: “In Anatomy of a Case, Sandra plays a woman who has to answer for the murder of her husband. In 'The Zone of Interest' a Nazi housewife living near Auschwitz. These are difficult topics for American filmgoers, but in Sandra’s home country of Germany these are romantic comedies.”

“Like the German Film Prize, only in America”

While the approximately 300 visitors to the viewing party debated whether Kimmel's mockery was amusing or tasteless and whether “Oppenheimer” actually deserved seven gold knights, Çatak marveled at the atmosphere at the 96th Oscars. He perceived the filmmakers in the Dolby Theater, including global stars such as Steven Spielberg, Emma Stone and Bradley Cooper, as “extremely approachable”. “These are normal people. They drink water just like we do. “They’re just colleagues,” said the thirty-nine-year-old.

Even though “The Teacher’s Room” didn’t win an Oscar, the nomination sent him and his team on a journey. “I think our film gave a lot of people in the industry hope that a project doesn't have to be a big explosion, but that good cinema can go a long way,” said Çatak. The biggest surprise of Oscar night? “That we are all colleagues, even at the Oscars. It was like the German Film Prize, only in America.”

Meanwhile, Benesch, the leading actress of the German candidate for the international Academy Award, felt inspired by her American colleague Emma Stone. In the acceptance speech after the Gold Knight as best actress for her part in “Poor Things,” the thirty-five-year-old not only named her fellow candidates Annette Bening, Lily Gladstone, Carey Mulligan and Sandra Hülser. Rather unexpectedly, Stone also thanked the crew. “That was as unusual as it was beautiful,” said Benesch, putting a jacket over his black lace dress and disappearing.







Even for Michael Klemm, who plays Benesch's colleague Thomas Liebenwerda in “The Teacher's Room,” the disappointment was anything but deep. The forty-four-year-old said he expected “Zone of Interest” to win the foreign Oscar. “The film is strong, a worthy winner.”

For 14-year-old Leonard Stettnisch, bracket's son in real life and the child of school secretary Friederike Kuhn in the film, the Oscar would have been the “cherry on the cake”. But even without Goldritter, the trip to Los Angeles was a success for the fan of “Oppenheimer” actor Cillian Murphy. “I saw it at the Dolby Theater,” Stettnisch said. “The night he got his Oscar.”