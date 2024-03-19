The absence of 21 agents from the Local Police of Las Torres de Cotillas forced the suspension of service at the barracks on Tuesday, March 19 and Wednesday, March 20, during the morning shift. These are 17 medical leaves and 4 absences, which have reduced the staff currently made up of 34 professionals by almost 62%, so there are only 13 agents available for shifts on these two days.

“Given this abnormal situation, which has been worsening for weeks, the entire staff is being offered to cover these shifts with overtime, an offer that is always rejected by the police staff,” explains the Councilor for Citizen Security, Pablo Alberto. Ruiz.

The councilor recalls that the municipality has the service of the Civil Guard, which operates from the Local Security Center located on Oltra Moltó avenue. “In addition, we have the reinforcement of the Local Police from other neighboring towns if necessary,” says Ruiz, who wished the sick officers a speedy improvement.

“We are working to reach the maximum number of agents allowed on its staff, which is 41 police officers, a figure that has never been reached in the municipality,” according to the mayor of Torreño, Pedro José Noguera.

Those seven places will arrive through three different routes. The first, through the call for three free places, a process in which the Torreño City Council will have the collaboration of the Ministry of the Interior, Emergencies and Territorial Planning. The second, with the incorporation soon of two professionals with mobility positions. And the third, with the process currently open to grant two free places, whose award is scheduled for summer.