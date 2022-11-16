Currently the franchise Harry Potter could be considered as stagnant, since the main saga of the films ended 10 years ago, and fantastic animals did not finish convincing the public. Despite having this stage, some of the actors like Ralph Fiennes (Voldemort)remain positive towards a possible comeback.

Through new interviews, the artist has commented that he would like to return to the role of the dark magician, although he would not be so sure in what way, since the character has no return after his fall in the seventh book. This may also imply that additional scenes may be recorded that did not originally appear in the films of the saga.

This is what he said:

Sure, of course. No doubt about it.

One of the alternatives that may arise is that at some point in the following films of fantastic animals the villain appears, because we must not forget that it is a prequel to the adventures of Harry Potter. However, that is hundreds of years before the story, so voldemort It hasn’t been born yet, unless they do a timeskip before it’s born Harry.

For their part, fans have mentioned that they want spin-off movies of the saga, in which we see the point of view of certain characters, thus exploring the possible past of voldemort more thoroughly, or even something dedicated to dumbledore. But this would imply that JK Rowling have to write those stories, something that is surely not going to happen anytime soon.

For now, the future of the saga Harry Potter in audiovisual media is uncertain.

Via: Comic Book