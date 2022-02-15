In 2019, The Lord of the Skies season 7 premiere took fans through an expected story and, above all, to see the return of one of their favorite actors: Rafael Amaya.

After the release of the first chapter, viewers were shocked by the death of Aurelio Casillas, the protagonist who will resume his plot after a long absence. At that time, the departure of the character marked the end of fiction, since he could not recapture the interest of the public.

The return of Rafael Amaya to The Lord of the Skies

In a virtual event from the Telemundo Center in Miami, it was announced which original series have been scheduled to start recording in 2022 and 2023. Among them, the great novelty is the return of Rafael Amaya in his role as Aurelio Casillas for the eighth season of The Lord of the heavens.

The Lord of the Skies, Season 8 makes his return to television with Rafael Amaya. Photo: @Telemundo

“The legend is back! It is confirmed, Aurelio Casillas returns to Telemundo in a new season of the super series El Señor de los Cielos,” reads the television station’s Instagram account.

The fiction, based on the life of Amado Carrillo Fuentes, the leader of the Juárez cartel, follows Aurelio Casillas (Amaya), a drug trafficker known for trafficking substances to Mexico, Colombia and the United States.

What happened to Aurelio Casillas in The Lord of the Skies?

Of all the things that were discussed in the seventh cycle, the death of Aurelio Casillas It was what got all the attention. In the plot, his mother did everything possible to get him out of the coma, so she accepted that he be put under a trial process. As much as she did everything to save him, Doña Alba asked that her son be allowed to rest in peace.

At the moment, it is not known how the character will return to the plot or if the production will include him again as part of the memory scenes that he was seen starring in the last season on the air.

How did Amado Carrillo die in real life?

Amado Carrillo Fuentes was born in Navolato, Sinaloa, Mexico on December 17, 1956, and died in Mexico City on July 4, 1997. His alias El Señor de los Cielos is due to the fact that he built a drug trafficking empire. airway.