In “The Lord of the Skies” 8, Aurelio Casillas (played by Rafael Amaya) continues advancing in his great revenge. Although we have already witnessed some of his first movements in the Telemundo series, he is now closer to unleashing a wave of chaos after the attack on Corina. If you don’t want to miss chapter 73, here is the complete guide of the next episode.

Look here the advance of chapter 73 of “The Lord of the Skies” 8

When does “The Lord of the Skies” 8, chapter 73 premiere?

This Monday, May 1, episode 73 of “The Lord of the Skies” 8. According to a published preview, new deaths are coming and Aurelio Casillas will not be afraid to pull the trigger to get rid of everyone who crosses his path. The DEA, for its part, will continue to deploy all its forces to catch the drug lord, just like the rest of his enemies.

What time does “El señor de los cielos” 8 air on Telemundo, according to each country?

If you are in Peru, you can enjoy “El Señor de los cielos” 8 at 9:00 pm If you want to know the broadcast schedules in other places, there is a list available for you to consult.

Mexico, Panama, Ecuador and Colombia: 10.00 pm

Chile, Puerto Rico, Venezuela and Bolivia: 11.00 pm

Uruguay, Paraguay, Brazil and Argentina: 12.00 pm

Rafael Amaya returned as Aurelio Casillas to “El señor de los cielos” 8 after staying away for several years. Photo: Telemundo.

Where to see “The Lord of the Skies”, season 8, chapter 73?

Episode 73 of “El Señor de los Cielos” will be broadcast on Telemundo. If you are having difficulty finding the channel in your country, we have prepared a guide to help you locate it.

Peru: 231 on DirecTV, 112 on Claro TV, 18 on Star Globalcom, 20 (SD) and 33.2 (HD) on Cable Visión.

Mexico: 214 (SD) and 1,226 (HD) on Sky, 205 on Izzi, 214 (SD) and 1,214 (HD) on Megacable, 223 on Star TV.

Guatemala: 214 (SD) and 1,226 (HD) on Sky, 116 (SD) and 1,116 (HD) on Claro TV.

Venezuela: 231 on Simple TV, 381 on Movistar TV, 28 on Inter, 318 on Inter Satelital.

Colombia: 231 on DirecTV, 446 (SD) and 1,446 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 446 on Claro TV (satellite), 381 on Movistar TV, 160 (SD) and 367 (HD) on Tigo.

Ecuador: 231 on DirecTV, 260 (SD) and 760 (HD) on Claro TV, 618 on Grupo TV Cable, 157 on CNT TV.

Bolivia: 624 (SD) and 776 (HD) in Tigo, 413 in Cotas, 318 in Inter Satelital, 103 in Entel.

Paraguay: 72 on Claro TV, 54 on Tigo Star, 202 on Tigo (satellite).

Uruguay: 231 on DirecTV, 309 on Montecable, 344 on TCC.

Argentina: 231 on DirecTV, 331 (digital/HD) on Cablevisión, 99 on Antina, 308 (digital) and 1081 (HD) on Telecentro.

Chile: 231 on DirecTV, 20 (SD, Santiago) and 809 (HD) on VTR, 381 on Movistar TV, 145 (SD) and 645 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 381 on Claro TV (satellite), 318 on TuVes HD, 149 on Entel TV HD.

“El señor de los cielos 8” returned to Telemundo loaded with scenes of sex, drama and action, but not all the sequences made it to TV. Photo: composition LR/Telemundo

Where to see “The Lord of the Skies” 8, chapter 73, ONLINE?

If you do not have access to the Telemundo television channel, you can still watch episode 73 of “El Señor de los Cielos” through the Telemundo application, which is available for download on devices with Android and iOS operating systems.

Also, there is an alternative to watch the episode on Peacock, the online streaming platform available in the United States. On the other hand, some episodes of the series are also available on YouTube, although not in their entirety.

