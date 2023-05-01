Barcelona will have a top priority issue in Ansu Fati’s future: the player is paying dearly for his decision not to undergo surgery after his latest injury and the reality is that the club is very dissatisfied with what the Spaniard is doing within the field, because they have given him votes of confidence within the field and he has not been able to respond to them with goals and assists. In addition, it is seen in terms of the physical issue several levels below the level of demand of Xavi.
If the decision had to be made today, Barcelona would place the Spaniard as transferable and in reality it seems that this is the scenario that everyone, with the exception of the footballer, wants. Such is the case, that there would even already be contacts between the people of the club and Jorge Mendes, the player’s agent to begin negotiating the footballer’s departure, the representative himself being the one who promises a million-dollar offer from the Premier League.
According to information from Sport, in the last meeting between Laporta and Mendes, the agent has informed the club that it is very possible that at least one Premier League team is in a position to put up to 70 million euros for the transfer of Ansu, to which the club has responded that it is a figure that they would accept without much thought, the big problem being the position of the player, who clings to continuing within Barcelona.
