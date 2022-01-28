Are you ready to return to Middle-earth to experience amazing adventures with your friends again? Well Asmodee Italy has officially released a new reissue of The Lord of the Rings: The Card Game, which, however, will not be alone in this round, but will also be accompanied by the release of its new expansion, The Darkness of Mirkwood.

For those who don’t know it yet, this card game set in the fantasy world of the well-known Tolkien saga, is a collaborative from 1 to 4 players in which everyone will create a deck with up to 3 heroes inside to be able to adapt and better prepare for all types of challenges, traps And dangers that he could find during the missions he will undertake.

Each hero will belong to a sphere of influence: Soul, Authority, Wisdom And Tactics, and each, of course, will bring different cards and playing styles in order to be able to make the most of the personalization and skills of each player. The depth of the game also lies in having to manage your every sample and don’t let it die, which may seem trivial as a thing, but you will soon realize that it is not at all, so be careful not to charge too much!

Furthermore, as we have told you The Lord of the Rings: The Card Game will be accompanied by an expansion. The Darkness of Mirkwood is a scenario that will contain 82 new cards to play with, e 2 unpublished scenarios in which you will see yourself facing evil goblins who, by dint of raids and kidnappings, will lead you directly to their lair from which they will certainly try not to let you out alive.

Also this new dlc published by Asmodee can easily be played in 4 at the same time, and with all the new additions you will surely have something to enjoy. In short, there are all the credentials to venture back into the fantastic lands and experience magical moments again with your friends, will you buy them?