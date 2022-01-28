a few days ago, rare announced that they would be announcing their plans for 2022 via a live broadcast. Well, that broadcast has now come to an end, and it looks like this year will be a pretty big one for gamers. Sea of ​​Thieves. If you were waiting for more story content for this pirate game, then today is your lucky day.

The authors of Sea of ​​Thieves They revealed that new story events will be arriving every month that will take place over two weeks. These events will be accompanied by “cinematic trailers” that will expand the lore of the adventure, and here you can see the first of them:

Another fundamental pillar for this year of Sea of ​​Thieves involves the mysteries, where players must work as a team to discover more emerging stories. To decipher these Mysteries you will have to pay attention to certain clues both inside the game and outside of it. The first of them will involve “solving the murder of a well-known character within Sea of ​​Thieves.”

Not too long ago, it was also revealed that the title of rare had already surpassed five million copies sold in Steama figure that undoubtedly must have grown since then.

Publisher’s note: I think Rare managed to turn this game on its head, as you’ll recall that it initially suffered from quite a bit of criticism due to its lack of content and variety of activities. As the years have passed, its developers have revived Sea of ​​Thieves with new content, events, expansions, and more that users have definitely been enjoying.

Via: rare