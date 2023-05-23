You have street legal and you have street legal. With the first type you do have a valid MOT, but you still hold off the gas when you see a police car. This Zyrus LP1200 Strada belongs to the second kind: this car is fully approved by the strict TÜV Rheinland. Even the exhaust and spoiler have been approved by the strict authority.

Zyrus Engineering from Norway has been working on the LP1200 Strada for a while now. We first heard about the project to build a street-legal Super Trofeo with 1,200 hp back in 2019. In 2021 we saw a rough rendering and now the real version is ready. Incidentally, the final product is slightly less intense than the original plan.

A Super Trofeo for the public road

It is extremely difficult to get a thoroughbred racing car approved for public roads. That’s why Zyrus takes a slightly different approach: they take an already street-legal Huracán and convert it into a Super Trofeo racer. And then they connect two turbos to get to 1,200 hp. Incidentally, you can also select other modes so that the car has about 700 or 900 hp.

Zyrus previously said they are mounting 600 new parts to the LP1200 Strada. These are for example the new dampers from Öhlins, a roll cage, extra cooling on the top of the V10. There is also a new screen to the left of the steering wheel. Things like the air conditioning and the reversing camera have been retained. That spoiler is also not quite standard.

A lot of test kilometers for the Zyrus LP1200

In total, more than 17,000 test kilometers were made with the Zyrus, including a lap of the Nürburgring with a time of 6 minutes and 48 seconds. That is only 13 seconds slower than the Mercedes-AMG One. Oh, and the car also once had a blowout at 200+ km/h.

After all the time and effort, Zyrus only wants to build nine copies. The original price was 595,000 euros, but now you have to pay 875,000 euros. Inflation, you know. For that money, Zyrus will find a Huracán for you as a donor and you will get a track day to get to know the car.