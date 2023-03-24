It has been a while since a video game related to the franchise has been released. The Lord of the ringsWell, basically the saga has stagnated on the subject of movies, nothing beyond the series that came to Amazon Prime Video. However, the game dedicated to Gollum It has been kept in the shadows, and a new release date has finally been confirmed.

Through a new gameplay showcase, it has been said that the game will reach different platforms next May 25 p.to the delight of fans who want to try it. Of course, the publishers Nacon and Daedalic Entertainment they mentioned that the version for nintendoswitch it will arrive a little later, possibly for technical reasons.

Here the description of the game:

Based on JRR Tolkien’s beloved Lord of the Rings trilogy, the fantasy game takes players on an epic journey through Middle-earth, starring one of history’s most fascinating characters: Smeagol or Gollum. The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is a adventure action based on a story. Embark on a perilous journey in pursuit of the one thing that is precious to you. Climb, jump, and sneak your way around hazards or reach vantage points. Gollum is skilled and cunning, and torn by a split personality. It’s up to you to decide whether to give in to the darker side or trust Smeagol’s kinder and gentler suggestion.

is launched for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: Gematsu

Editor’s note: Finally there is a new date for this game, since it had been delayed on several occasions. Now the question is whether it’s worth it in the end, well, we’ll see that in May.