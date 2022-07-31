Amazon confirmed that, prior to the creation of the show The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Prime Video has refused the making of one show dedicated to a young Aragornthe character played by Viggo Mortensen in the Lord of the Rings movies.

To reveal this information was the co-showrunner of The Rings of Power, JD Payne. He also disclosed that the company has turned down many other television projects on Middle-earth.

“When we first ran, we were told that there were literally dozens of other people throwing their hats in the ring, and everyone was showing up with different things,” Payne says. “Amazon bought the rights to the trilogy, the appendices and The Hobbit. They said the field was open: you could tell any story within that material. So there were people doing a show about a young Aragorn, or the Gimli spinoff, or other kinds of things. ” Payne went on to describe how he and colleague Patrick McKay have conceived the project of what would later become The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. “They wanted to make something that was worthy of Tolkien,” he told the magazine. “And when we thought about it and went through the material, we saw all different kinds of stories: the story of the Second Age, then the Dark Lord Sauron, the fall of Númenor and the fight against Sauron at Mount Doom. major events of the Second Era seemed to me an incredible and untold story. ”

Finally, here is the new trailer and the release date for the Amazon series.