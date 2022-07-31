Live ticker for the women’s soccer championship

Who will win the 2022 European Women’s Football Championship? 16 teams will play for the title at the tournament in England from July 6th to 31st. Germany is the record winner of the European Championship with eight titles. Most recently, however, the Netherlands won on home soil in 2017. Follow all German games in the live ticker. Here you will also find all information about the schedule, dates, tables and teams.