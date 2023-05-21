“El señor de los cielos”, the Telemundo series with Rafael Amaya, reached the final stretch of its eighth season. The journey was long, betrayals were not lacking, the DEA was close to catching the protagonist and the action left us breathless; but it all had to come to an end and fans couldn’t be more excited to find out what will happen to his favorite characters.

Regarding its conclusion, we share everything you need to know about the premiere of episode 88so you don’t miss it and avoid spoilers.

When will “The Lord of the Skies” 8 end?

There is little left to know its outcome, so all its fans are attentive to any news about the production. Taking into account the official programming of Telemundo, Chapter 88 of “The Lord of the Skies” It is scheduled to be released this Monday, May 22.

It should be noted that People magazine revealed that the final episode of the soap opera will last two hours in order to close all the loose ends and give an outcome that will satisfy all the fans. So that you do not miss it, we share the schedule, according to your country:

Peru: 9:00 p.m.

Mexico, Panama, Ecuador and Colombia: 10.00 pm

Chile, Puerto Rico, Venezuela and Bolivia: 11.00 pm

Uruguay, Paraguay, Brazil and Argentina: 12.00 pm

Where to see the end of “The Lord of the Skies” 8?

Episode 88 of “The Lord of the Skies” will be broadcast onTelemundo, as it has always done since its debut on the small screen. In case you encounter difficulties locating the channel in your country, we have prepared the following guide to help you:

Peru: 231 on DirecTV, 112 on Claro TV, 18 on Star Globalcom, 20 (SD) and 33.2 (HD) on Cable Visión.

Mexico: 214 (SD) and 1,226 (HD) on Sky, 205 on Izzi, 214 (SD) and 1,214 (HD) on Megacable, 223 on Star TV.

Guatemala: 214 (SD) and 1,226 (HD) on Sky, 116 (SD) and 1,116 (HD) on Claro TV.

Venezuela: 231 on Simple TV, 381 on Movistar TV, 28 on Inter, 318 on Inter Satelital.

Colombia: 231 on DirecTV, 446 (SD) and 1,446 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 446 on Claro TV (satellite), 381 on Movistar TV, 160 (SD) and 367 (HD) on Tigo.

Ecuador: 231 on DirecTV, 260 (SD) and 760 (HD) on Claro TV, 618 on Grupo TV Cable, 157 on CNT TV.

Bolivia: 624 (SD) and 776 (HD) in Tigo, 413 in Cotas, 318 in Inter Satelital, 103 in Entel.

Paraguay: 72 on Claro TV, 54 on Tigo Star, 202 on Tigo (satellite).

Uruguay: 231 on DirecTV, 309 on Montecable, 344 on TCC.

Argentina: 231 on DirecTV, 331 (digital/HD) on Cablevisión, 99 on Antina, 308 (digital) and 1081 (HD) on Telecentro.

Chile: 231 on DirecTV, 20 (SD, Santiago) and 809 (HD) on VTR, 381 on Movistar TV, 145 (SD) and 645 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 381 on Claro TV (satellite), 318 on TuVes HD, 149 on Entel TV HD.

