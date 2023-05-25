According to some research the genetics affects for approx the 25% on a person’s lifespan, with diet, environment, exercise, and other lifestyle factors making up the rest.

In this article we are dealing with nutrition and not with the other elements useful for living longer.

A diet too rich in proteins, saturated fats and simple sugars accelerate aging and disease associated with it, such as diabetes, obesity, cancer, cardiovascular, neurodegenerative and autoimmune diseases.

Studies show that it’s never too late: even if you only start to improve your diet after middle ageyou can still add a decade or more to your life expectancy.