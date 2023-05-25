Popular actress Elena Morozova shared her memories of being taken to the police station in an interview with Moslenta. She told how she and Vasily Livanov’s son Boris were detained in the center of Moscow.

According to her, Boris Livanov stole a road sign for her, after which they went with him to Tverskaya Street, where they were taken to the department at Patriarch’s Ponds.

The artist said that after the arrest, she immediately told the operatives that she and Livanov were Lev Durov’s students. The police called the people’s artist and the young actors were immediately released from the station.

