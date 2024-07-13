Juarez City.- El Paso Locomotive remains without the whistle and suffered a new derailment by losing 2-0 to the Las Vegas Lights on Saturday night, in a match corresponding to Week 19 of the 2024 season of the United Soccer League (USL) Championship, which was played before 6,727 fans at Southwest University Park.

With the defeat, the border machine remains in last place in the Western Conference with 12 points, the result of three wins, 12 losses and three draws. For Las Vegas it was the third consecutive victory, in addition to adding eight games in a row without losing.

Despite creating several strong chances in the first half, the Locos were unable to capitalize and went into the break tied with Las Vegas.

In the 64th minute, Lights defenseman Noah Dollenmayer would make a stunning goal-line clearance only for the Lights’ Coleman Gannon to run in to grab the rebound and open the scoring in favor of the visitors.

The Locos struggled to try and break through the Lights defense, but despite their best efforts they were unable to find an equalizer.

As the match neared its end, El Paso’s Lucas Stauffer unfortunately deflected a ball into the Locos’ net to double the opponent’s lead and secure the victory for Las Vegas.

Juarez native Emiliano Rodriguez, a product of Locomotive Academy, recorded his first start tonight. The 20-year-old recently signed his first professional contract and with this appearance he now has four with the Locos in all competitions this season.

The El Paso team will return to action next Friday, July 19, when it visits Phoenix Rising FC, in a match scheduled to begin at 9:00 p.m., El Paso time.

