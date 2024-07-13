Veracruz.- A control judge issued an arrest warrant against Miguel Ángel Yunes Márquez, a PAN senator elected for Veracruz, for the crimes of using a false document, falsehood before the authority and procedural fraud, dating back to 2021.

In a statement, the former mayor of Boca del Río accused Judge Oscar Luis Lozada Hernández of issuing the order after suspending an online hearing from the United States last Thursday, when he supposedly had to leave to receive an antibiotic.

“He did it so he could issue an arrest warrant for me and then be able to go on his knees before his bosses and tell them: duty fulfilled, I’ve done it, now I want to be a magistrate,” he said.

“How shameless! I don’t know how they will be able to look their children and their family in the eye,” he said.

Following the issuance of the arrest warrant, it was revealed that the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) requested a migration alert and red notice from the International Police Affairs Unit and Interpol for the search, location and arrest of Yunes Márquez.

The PAN member allegedly tried to avoid the hearing that was scheduled yesterday under the argument that he had to travel to Jacksonville, Florida, for a delicate health issue, which led the Veracruz Judiciary to request the collaboration of the United States authorities with the jurisdictional body to verify that Yunes was in the hotel and clinic where he claimed to be.

However, Yunes indicated that although it is “clearly a political persecution” by the Government of Veracruz, he would attend that hearing remotely.

“As reported in writing to Judge Lozada on the 5th, Miguel Ángel requested the opinion of the surgeon who operated on him at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida, who prescribed various studies that he must carry out in the coming weeks, in an effort to avoid a new surgical intervention,” his press team noted in a statement.

On June 10, he added, he was admitted to the Spanish Hospital, where he was advised to rest completely.

Due to this situation, Yunes Márquez even requested to suspend a first hearing between 8 and 12 weeks, a period that would expire after he takes office as Senator of the Republic, on September 1, 2024.

Yesterday, the senator-elect had accused the judge of denying him the right to an online hearing.

“It is clear that the judge, in agreement with the prosecutor, is preparing a dirty strategy to prevent my appearance and declare me ‘absent from the action of justice’,” he said.

The politician described the situation today as “extremely worrying” because any citizen can be the target of any accusation and then go to jail.

“At yesterday’s hearing I was a participant and witness to the abuses that are being committed and the lack of ethics, commitment to the law and – I would also say – lack of shame on the part of local judges and prosecutors.”

“Their behavior is not in keeping with their responsibility; they are not worthy, they are lackeys, servile to the powers that be, they do not care about breaking the law and making fools of themselves, they want to ‘look good’, that is their goal, not to do justice,” he said.