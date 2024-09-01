Lebedev: Ukrainian Armed Forces location and UAV launch site hit in Sumy region

The location of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), the launch site of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and a convoy with ammunition and personnel of the AFU were hit in the Sumy region. This was reported by RIA Novosti with reference to the coordinator of the Nikolaev pro-Russian resistance, Sergei Lebedev.

It is known that the first explosion was in the direction of the Dynamo ski base, and the second – in the direction of the Sumy airport, from where UAVs with jet engines and other types of strike drones are launched.

Earlier, the destruction of a huge column of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Sumy Oblast was captured on video. It was specified that at about 20:00 on August 31, the column, stretching for 600 meters, was destroyed by massive strikes on the march five kilometers south of the village of Verkhnyaya Syrovatka.