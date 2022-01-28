Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences, Director of the Academician Kulakov Center for Obstetrics and Gynecology Gennady Sukhikh assessed the course of COVID-19 in pregnant women. According to him, since the beginning of 2022, it has softened. He reported this in broadcast TV channel “Russia-24”.

“Now we see that we are going up in the number of detections, but hospitalizations or pregnant women requiring resuscitation, fortunately, have not increased. Our feelings on these first 28 days of January that they are sick, they continue, but their clinical course is different, easier, ”the doctor said.

Sukhikh noted that now the doctors of the Kulakov Center are treating patients with the delta strain, and expressed the hope that omicron will give doctors the opportunity to rest due to the mass natural immunity of the population.

The head of the National Medical Research Center for Obstetrics also recalled that vaccination of pregnant women with Sputnik V is possible from the 22nd week of the term, and the list of contraindications to immunization is extremely limited. In particular, vaccination should not be given when severe reactions to the first dose of the vaccine appear, as well as during periods of acute concomitant and chronic diseases.

Earlier, the Russian Academy of Sciences reported that the developmental delay in a child whose mother had COVID-19 during pregnancy is a reversible process. Scientists explained that the child’s body is plastic, and with proper rehabilitation, this condition can be leveled.