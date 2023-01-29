Music, magic and the return of memorable characters. The leaked preview of “The Little Mermaid” anticipates a story very close to the Disney animated classic.

Since Halle Bailey was announced as the protagonist of “The Little Mermaid”, the negative reviews did not wait. Although there is a racist tone in the expectation for the release of the film, thousands of people are waiting to see the final result and finally discover how Disney has adapted the story of its legendary princess. For now, the full trailer for the film has been leaked and everything indicates that it will be a whole film event under water.

Official poster of “The Little Mermaid”. Photo: Disney Plus

Leaked trailer for “The Little Mermaid”

In the last hours, what would be the complete trailer of “The little Mermaid”. In the preview, we can distinguish some of the most iconic scenes from the animated classic that this live-action will adapt, such as the accident that Eric suffers on the high seas.

We also get our first glimpses of King Triton (Javier Bardem) as he tells Ariel that her obsession with the surface world must stop. As we know, the young mermaid pays no attention to her father, which is why we see that she turns to Úrsula (Melissa McCarthy), the sea witch, to help her fulfill her dream of going abroad.

What is “The Little Mermaid” about?

“A young mermaid makes a deal with a sea witch: exchange her beautiful voice for human legs so she can discover the world on water,” says the official synopsis shared by Disney.

Based on the premise, the core concept of the film will be maintained, but ‘The House of Mouse’ is particularly known for reinventing certain aspects of its animations by bringing them to live action. In that sense, it is expected to renew subplots, probably related to Ariel’s motivation to go up to the surface.