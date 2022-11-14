The list of the Mexican team is more of the same and a ‘paper’ is expected in the World Cup

We are all “technicians” and we have an opinion, but Tata Martino’s biggest problem is her INCORRECTNESS.

He asked the players to go to Europe and left Santi Giménez and Diego Lainez out.

He wanted footballers at a good time and cut Erick Sánchez or Carlos Acevedo.

🤷🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/VNwP2id3SB

– León Lecanda (@Leonlec) November 14, 2022