The list of the Mexican team is more of the same and a ‘paper’ is expected in the World Cup

A few minutes ago the final list of the Mexican team to face the Qatar World Cup 2022.
In the call by the coach Gerardo Martino there were no last minute surprises. In fact, the players who will make the trip were the same ones to whom ‘Tata’ gave the greatest opportunities throughout the World Cup process.
It is incredible how a coach with Martino’s experience has decided to take Raúl Jiménez, who is injured, and do without Santiago Giménez, a younger player who is experiencing a good moment in the Old Continent.
Argentine striker Rogelio Funes Mori also appears on this list. The naturalized already made it clear that the shirt of the Tricolor It’s not big on him, it’s huge! He got his place in the World Cup not because of his goalscoring instinct, but because he was a compatriot of Martino, just for that,
Compared to the German team where the same players decide to step aside to give young people a chance, in Mexico the mentality is different. Here the ‘sacred cows’ or ‘divas’ prevail, as is the case of Héctor Herrera, Andrés Guardado, Néstor Araujo and Guillermo Ochoa, already burned players who most affect and do not benefit the squad.
The ones discarded, and who could also be seen coming, were Diego Lainez, Santiago Giménez, Jesús Angulo, Carlos Acevedo, Erick Sánchez and Fernando Beltrán. It is worth highlighting the case of the first, Lainez is a complete player, however, what ended up marking him was his little activity at Betis and Braga, respectively.
That is how Mexico He is heading for a World Cup without direction or direction on the field. Mostly veteran players, with little or nothing to offer, who go more with the mentality of putting on their CV that they attended a World Cup than looking for the fifth game: they go more for personal reasons than for love of the shirt . Without a doubt, a murky contest is expected, the same one that has not been seen in years.
