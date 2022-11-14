Nobody expected it but yesterday Cristiano Ronaldo made some statements that have gone around the world. He probably won’t wear the Manchester United shirt again after the words he had yesterday about the leaders, his coach, respect…
The English club is seriously considering imposing a fine on him, even terminating his contract or selling him as soon as possible in the winter market.
As true as it is that he is not counting on the minutes that he deems appropriate, or as much as his coach has been wrong and has “humiliated” him by trying to give him a start when there were barely five minutes remaining in a great game, you can never say in public that you don’t respect your manager. Perhaps Manchester United have not behaved wonderfully with Cristiano Ronaldo, but a player who has always stood out for his professionalism cannot, under any circumstances, utter the insults that he has provided so much to the club like the coach.
And it is that Sir already said it. Alex Ferguson: “The moment a player feels bigger than Manchester United, he has to go.”
No matter how great the legend of Cristiano Ronaldo has been in the Mancuniano club, he is the first to accept that he does not have the footballing and physical level to be a starter in a team of such caliber. Regardless of the club’s attitude towards him, yesterday’s statements are punishable and unacceptable. Very out of place.
It is unlikely that we will see Cristiano Ronaldo again in the Red Devils shirt, because when both parties want to end the relationship there is no way to stop them.
