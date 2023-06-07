The list of countries that do not need a visa to Canada grows and invokes workers

After the United States, Canada is one of the most sought after countries in America to migrate.

With a large number of foreigners, Canada is promoting incentives for foreigners to arrive and make it easier for them to obtain permanent residence. PBy 2025, Canada plans to admit up to 500,000 new permanent residents.

The country that 13 countries will join the electronic travel authorization program. People traveling from these countries who have held a Canadian visa within the last 10 years or one currently valid will be able to apply for a new one.

Countries

· Old and bearded

· Argentina

· Costa Rica

Morocco

Panama

· Philippines

Saint Kitts and Nevis

· St. Lucia

· St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Seychelles

Thailand

· Trinidad and Tobago

· Uruguay

The Ministry of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, assured that “the introduction of air travel will make it faster, easier and more affordable for thousands of travelers to visit Canada for up to six months, whether for business or pleasure.”

