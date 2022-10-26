Jocelyn Bell | Astrophysics
“Thanks to not winning the Nobel Prize, I have collected many prizes”, says the discoverer of pulsars, new ‘honorary doctorate’ from the University of the Basque Country
Jocelyn Bell (Belfast, 1943) has been invested this morning with an honorary doctorate by the University of the Basque Country. A recognition that adds to the long list of those that she has received since she discovered in 1967, at the age of 34, one of the rarest phenomena in the Universe, pulsars. Her discovery earned her the Nobel Prize for her thesis director,
