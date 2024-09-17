The Lions of Sicily streaming and live tv: where to watch the second episode of the series

The Lions of Sicily is the series broadcast on Rai 1 tonight, September 17, 2024 in prime time at 9:30 p.m., with the second episode. The series, directed by Paolo Genovese, is based on the novel of the same name and has already been very successful on Disney+. A sumptuous costume epic that traces the history of the Florios, a family of entrepreneurs who in 19th-century Sicily built a commercial empire, becoming one of the most influential in Italy – with a style that is both conventional and innovative. Among the leading actors are Michele Riondino and Miriam Leone. But where to watch The Lions of Sicily live on TV and in streaming? Here is the information.

On TV

You can follow I Leoni di Sicilia live on TV and streaming on Rai 1 from 9:30 pm in prime time. There are four episodes in total, with two episodes broadcast each evening.

The Lions of Sicily live streaming

If you are not at home, you can catch up on the series live streaming on Rai Play, or at any time on demand. Also available for Disney+ subscribers.

How many episodes?

How many episodes are planned for I Leoni di Sicilia? The series is composed of eight episodes lasting about 50 minutes each. Rai 1 will air two episodes per evening, so there are four episodes planned in total. Let’s see the complete schedule together.