The one affected was the Montreal office, which suffered layoffs in various departments. According to the company's LinkedIn page, Behavior Interactive employs more than 1,300 people worldwide.

Behavior Interactive the development studio of Dead by Daylight has fired another 45 employees . The first layoffs occurred last December, while the latter were carried out between January 9th and 11th.

Collaborations, acquisitions and dismissals

Behavior Interactive's layoffs appear paradoxical, considering how much the company has invested in 2023 collaborations and acquisitions. For example, in February it acquired SockMonkey Studios, in August Codeglue and in July it founded a studio from scratch in the UK. He recently announced a collaboration with the Alan Wake series for Dead by Daylight.

Probably weighing on the company's financial statements were the results of Meet Your Maker which, launched during the year, did not have much resonance in the gaming community, but also those of Flippin Misfits which, launched in the second half of 2022, was quickly disappeared from the radar. It seems that Dead by Daylight alone cannot maintain such a large studio, which therefore needed to downsize.

Be that as it may, those of Behavior Interactive are just some of the many layoffs that have occurred in the world of video games in recent times. Right now we are talking about the closure of Piranha Bytes.