tigers will make its debut in the Leagues Cup 2023 this Wednesday, July 26. The UANL team will face the Portland Timbers in Providence Park; the MLS squad needs a victory to guarantee their qualification to the next round, so they will come out with everything against the cats.
The team led by Robert Dante Siboldi, current champion of the MX Leaguehe has not had the best start at Apertua 2023 and he has not closed reinforcements for this season either. However, his squad is one of the most powerful in all of Mexican soccer and the university squad comes into this competition as one of the favorites for the title.
Goalkeeper: Nahuel Guzman – The Tigres game begins at the feet of the Argentine goalkeeper. The ‘Patón’ Guzmán, without a doubt, is one of the most complete goalkeepers in the MX League and is capable of offering his team more than security under the three sticks.
Central defense: Guido Pizarro – The Argentine midfielder has been enabled by Robert Dante Siboldi as central defender. Pizarro is not unaware of this position and is capable of joining the midfield when the game requires it.
Central defender: Diego Reyes – The Mexican defender has had an irregular time in the UANL box, but he was very important to win the Clausura 2023 title. Reyes has a very good start with the ball under control and looks comfortable in a line of three.
Central Defender: Samir – The Brazilian central defender has fallen on the right foot to Tigres and has become an important piece. Samir has a lot of strength and power; the defender is picking up his pace after recovering from injury.
Right back: Javier Aquino – Aquino can play both as a winger and winger and inside. The Oaxacan soccer player has won five Liga MX titles with the cats and will seek to put a new cup in his showcase in this contest.
Left back: Jesus Angulo – Angulo is a more conservative winger than Aquino: he has more defensive vocation and joins the attack less frequently. The ‘Stitch’ can be converted into a center back when the situation warrants it.
Central midfielder: Juan Pablo Vigon – The youth player from Atlas offers Siboldi more mobility and dynamics in midfield. Vigón is supportive in the sacrifice and is also capable of joining the attack clearly.
Central midfielder: Rafael Carioca – For many, Carioca’s cycle with Tigres had already come to an end. However, the Brazilian midfielder showed what he is capable of in the 2023 Clausura group and was one of the leaders to win the championship.
attacking midfielder: Fernando Gorriaran – The Uruguayan midfielder tends to look better when attacking, although he is not unaware of defensive functions. He has two assists and one goal in his last four games.
Forward: Luis Quinones – The Colombian soccer player is the most unbalancing element that the Tigres have. Quiñones is fast, technical and a real headache for rival defenders.
Center forward: André Pierre Gignac – The top scorer in the history of Tigres surprises locals and strangers tournament with tournament. When it seems that his performance is going down, Gignac brings out the breed and delivers results.
Goalie:David Bingham.
Defending: Juan David Mosquera, Zac McGraw, Dario Zuparić and Claudio Bravo.
Midfield: Cristhian Paredes, Diego Chará and Evander.
Lead: Dairon Asprilla, Yimmi Chará and Jaroslaw Niezgoda.
