He russian army claimed this tuesday have advanced two kilometers in the east of Ukraine on the last 24 hours, near Liman, a railway junction recaptured last October by kyiv forces.

“He Advance The total number of our troops occurred over a distance of four kilometers along the front, and up to two kilometers deep.”the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

In one of these “successful operations of counterattack“, he Russian army achieved, according to the statement, take the town of Sergiivka.

Russia recently launched a new operation in this area of ​​the front, which stretches as far north-east as Ukraine, weeks after Kiev forces launched a counteroffensive which points particularly to the south.

Two weeks ago, Moscow already said that it had advanced 1.5 kilometers in the direction of Liman.

Since the beginning of July, the kyiv army reported Russian attacks around Limána major railway junction about 50 km northeast of Kramatorsk, the main city under Ukrainian control in the east of the country.