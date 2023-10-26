Millionaires he got tangled up again in El Campín, he once again had an opaque, cloudy match, in which he did not find clarity or enough goals and ended up drawing against Boyacá Chicó 1-1 on matchday 19. He reached 30 points and has one foot in the home runs, but has not yet sealed his quota.

At the beginning, Millonarios did not mind that Chicó gave him a line of five defenders and two brand midfielders. It looked like a lock that was going to be difficult to penetrate, but no. The blue team needed 10 minutes to enter those grounds with a goal.

Millonarios had possession of the ball, Chicó did not grab it, he barely watched his rival play, that’s when Leonardo Castro He left the area, went to the side and from there, close to the line, he threw a warm cross into the area, a defender from Chicó was waiting there, who did not realize that it was coming from behind him. Edgar Guerra to stretch his right leg and score 1-0.

Photo: See also Deportivo Cali and Millonarios hit more than they played: zero sung Néstor Gómez / EL TIEMPO

The second goal seemed to be a matter of procedure, because the blue dominance was absolute. He had it Mackalister Silva after a bad start by goalkeeper Rogeiro Caicedo. His shot, with the goal at his disposal, was outside. The second came at 23 minutes, but was annulled by Beckham Castrodue to a slight advanced position corroborated in the VAR.

However, Chicó was not defeated. And he reacted. He had to change the plan, he took risks and found his reward. On a still ball, Chicó surprised and found the goal for 1-1. It was a cross from Támara, the ball moved into the area and appeared at the far post. Wilmar Cruz to score with a header, in 42 minutes.

That’s how they went to half-time, with a tie that at first seemed unlikely for a Millonarios team that was filled with fear and was losing its dominance and clarity. In the second half the ambassador team could not find the lights.

Chicó settled better on the court and gained confidence. With the tie he was able to reaffirm his initial idea and closed his doors again, as if to take that one-point loot. In any case, he did not resign himself to that and almost won the game with a header from Elkin Mosquera that almost surprised goalkeeper Montero. In desperation he moved to the local team.

Millonarios lacked tranquility, it had no clarity or depth. His second half was erratic, without any approximations. That is why he did not find the formula for victory and resigned himself to another draw at home that still does not allow him to fully celebrate the classification, although it was very close.

PABLO ROMERO

Editor of EL TIEMPO

More sports news