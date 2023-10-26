Due to the enormous losses in Ukraine, Russia is making an unprecedented move: it has started recruiting women for the front. This is stated by an independent media outlet. This exceptional measure comes at a time when large numbers of soldiers are dying on the battlefield on both sides. Russia has difficulty absorbing this.
