A few days ago the happy news broke for the nostalgic: Just nonsenses will briefly return to the screen when they meet Florentino Fernández, Anna Simon, Dani Martínez and Romina Bellusciowho starred in the space.

They will do it thirteen years after the program stopped airing and on the set of Martinez and brotherswhich is currently presented by Dani Martínez on the same channel. Although the release date is not yet known, it isIt will be next December 10th when the special will be recorded. Martinez and brothers where they will meet again the former classmates, who will face the traditional tests of the program, this time themed.

For years he has become one of the most frequent collaborators on television, and after participating in a multitude of programs, especially Atresmedia, In 2019 Anna Simón was looking for other directions for her work life. The collaborator seems to have wanted to work on other programs and her employment agreements did not allow it, so she decided to leave the Atresmedia group.

And so the Catalan was no longer seen on national televisionsince he then went on to work on Catalan television TV3, in formats such as infiltrated person and Convertible at first sightamong other appearances.

However, it was in 2022 when she decided to leave television to face a bigger project: becoming a mother. At the moment, Anna Simón is enjoying her motherhood with her daughter Aina. Although the communicator does not show the little girl’s face, most of the publications on her Instagram account show her happy with her family, with messages of great love for the little girl.

However, he was seen in a new project for TV3: The Trosa program in which ten couples competed, made up of an ‘urbanite’ person and another who was knowledgeable about the agricultural environment.