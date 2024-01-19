Hassan Al-Warfalli (Benghazi)

The President of the Presidential Council, Mohamed Al-Menfi, announced yesterday that Libya has been going through long-term transitional stages for more than 12 years and citizens have grown tired of it, considering that “the time has come to end these stages and enable the people to access their legitimate right to go to the ballot boxes, and benefit from the state of affairs.” stability witnessed by the country and building upon it.”

He added, during his speech at the 19th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Non-Aligned Movement held in Uganda, that the Presidential Council is working to achieve this goal, as well as comprehensive national reconciliation among Libyans.

Al-Menfi welcomed the role of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya in facilitating the dialogue between the Libyan parties, as well as the role of the African Union in consolidating the national reconciliation process, and appreciated the role of all friendly countries that work to support the will of the Libyans and contribute positively and constructively to advancing the political process and supporting the leadership and national ownership of the solution. .

The President of the Presidential Council called on “everyone to stop all types of foreign political interference in internal Libyan affairs.”

In addition, the African Union will hold a summit at the beginning of next February regarding Libya, as part of seeking to reach a solution to the protracted crisis.

Denis Sassou Nguesso, the Congolese President, in his capacity as Chairman of the African Union High-Level Committee on Libya, seeks to hold an African summit regarding the Libyan file, as part of the preparation for the national reconciliation conference that will be hosted by the city of Sirte next April, despite the lack of progress in the reconciliation file so far. .

Many Western countries are putting pressure on the political and military parties in Libya to deal positively with the UN initiative to agree on ways to activate election laws and complete electoral elections, whether parliamentary or presidential, as soon as possible, according to what Libyan sources confirmed to Al-Ittihad.

The Libyan sources indicated that there is a fear among Arab and Western circles about the return of political polarization and the return of fighting among Libyans if the political impasse continues, explaining that the UN envoy Abdullah Batili is pushing towards achieving national reconciliation and activating the political and military tracks in the country.

On the other hand, the United Nations is seeking to organize a “five-party meeting” between the Libyan political and military actors, and to propose other alternatives, namely forming a high-level committee that includes all Libyan components, to consult on ways to get out of the current political crisis.

With the political scene being clogged and the Libyan parties not agreeing, the UN envoy to Libya, Abdullah Batili, launched last November an initiative aimed at bringing together the five active political and military parties in the country, in order to hold a meeting to agree on electoral laws and accept what the election boxes produce, and all the Libyan parties supported it. The initiative, but some of them are working to completely abort it.

Since the events of February 17, 2011, Libya has been suffering from a state of political and military instability as a result of some parties not accepting the results of the democratic process, whether the legislative or municipal elections, which hinders any effort to hold the first presidential elections in the history of the Libyan state, due to the state of mistrust between the Libyans and the control of… Armed formations at the joints of the state during the last decade.