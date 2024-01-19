Moscow (agencies)

The Kremlin announced yesterday that there is no possibility of reviving the grain export agreement through the Black Sea, and that alternative methods for shipping Ukrainian grain entail risks.

The original agreement, which facilitated the safe export of grain from Ukraine via the Black Sea, expired last year after Moscow refused to renew it.

For his part, a diplomatic source in Ankara reported that Turkey is not conducting any negotiations to find alternatives to the Black Sea Initiative, and argued that the lack of participation of any of the parties (Russia, Ukraine, the United Nations and Turkey) entails risks.

The source said: “Various options were presented and discussed, but we mentioned from day one that alternative methods, when all parties do not participate in the deal, are risky,” noting that “Turkey’s goal is to resume this initiative, although that is very difficult.” In the current circumstances,” according to the Russian Sputnik agency.

Earlier, Russian Deputy Prime Minister, Victoria Abramchenko, announced that Russia does not yet see any prospects for resuming the grain initiative.