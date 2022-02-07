As for the third article, it states that “after listening to the projects of the candidates for prime minister, the names are referred to the State Council to submit the required recommendations regarding them, provided that the vote will take place in the session on Thursday, February 10.”

The second article states that “the committee referred to in the first article shall consult with the State Council Committee to present the final version on the constitutional amendment, including a precise determination of the periods required for electoral entitlement, within a period not exceeding the time specified in the previous article, in order to vote on it within a deadline not exceeding over a week in conjunction with granting confidence to the new government.

The first article stipulated that “the adoption of the road map submitted by the committee formed by the Libyan House of Representatives, so that the electoral process takes place within a period not exceeding 14 months from the amendment of the constitutional declaration.”

The committee formed by the Libyan parliament last January held several meetings with political forces; In order to reach a formula of understanding and get out of the political impasse in Libya, in the form of a road map.

Commenting on these lines, Libyan political analyst Mohamed Al-Douri stressed that this period is very large, everyone is calling for elections soon, as the current situation in the country is not likely to continue for that period.

Al-Douri confirmed to “Sky News Arabia” that the Libyan street only wants elections as soon as possible, and those demands were supported by international statements from Washington and Europe, which demanded the need to reach a date soon and maintain the current momentum.

The Libyan academic added that the current situation is worsening, expecting the national unity government’s refusal to hand over power to a new, unelected government according to the internationally agreed road map, which is heading towards clinical death effectively as a result of the actions of political entities and bodies inside Libya.

The session witnessed discussions about the specific period of time until elections are held, as the views of parliamentarians differed regarding the required period, whether 14 months or less, while others argued that a period of more than two years was needed.

Parliament Speaker, Aguila Saleh, indicated that the matter is related to the assessments of the bodies concerned with organizing elections, namely the High National Elections Commission and the Civil Status Authority, which requested that period to remove the force majeure reasons that prevented the elections from being held last December.

In the context, human rights activist Hurriya Bouyamamah said: “What is happening is manipulating the will of the Libyan people in the truest sense of the word, demanding that elections be held within a few months and not after more than a year and a half.”

The human rights activist added to “Sky News Arabia”: “The street will not remain silent in the face of the movements of the current political entities that do not want to reach the electoral fund, in order to preserve their positions.”

Resolving the constitution file

For his part, the Libyan political researcher, Muhammad Qashout, said that he was in contact with a member of the Parliament’s Road Map Committee.

He stressed that the committee will work during this period to resolve the constitution file, as a committee will be formed, most of whose members will be experts in law, economists and local government, and will review the draft constitution submitted in advance, and will change the controversial articles in it, then it will be presented to Parliament.

Regarding the articles related to the State Council, Qashut said: communicating with it is “only as a non-binding consultation,” in reference to the political agreement that defined the “advisory” role of the Council, and without that going beyond intervention to approve or reject any of the tracks specified in the map.

He added that it remains for the deputies to resolve the file of forming a new government supported by the active forces on the ground. Indeed, two candidates for the position of prime minister have met the conditions required for candidacy, namely Fathi Bashagha and Khaled al-Bibas, and he will choose among them the most appropriate members to form the new government.