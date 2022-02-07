There history of the so-called Series 3 from Peugeot began in 1932 with the 301. From the first model to the new 308they succeeded each other well 10 generations And 90 years of history automotive and technological progress. Peugeot 3 series models are compact cars which sit between the small sedan and the family car.

For 90 years, all or part of their production was made at the historic Peugeot site of Sochauxexcept the 309, produced in the plant in Poissy and the most recent generation, produced in Mulhouse.

Peugeot 301 history of the ancestor of the 308

At the beginning of the Thirties, in full economic crisis, Peugeot responded to the requests of a demanding clientele by presenting the 301which was marketed from 1932 to 1936 in sedan, limousine, coupé, convertible and roadster versions.

Peugeot 301

L’historic carancestor of the current 308, it was powered by a 1,465 cm3 engine that it developed 35 hp.

Peugeot 302 and 304 from 1936 to 1979

There Peugeot 302 I arrive in 1936. It was the time when automobiles began to discover theaerodynamics and the 302 was a perfect example: with its integrated headlights behind the grille, it had a tapered front which echoed the style known as “Sochaux spindle”, inaugurated with the Peugeot 402.

The repercussions of the war interrupted the course of series 3 and the Peugeot 303 never existed: this series stopped for three decades until the arrival of the Peugeot 304, presented in 1969 at the Paris Motor Show. It was available in version sedan, coupe, convertible, station wagon and in a commercial wagon called “glass break”. The Peugeot 304 aimed to occupy the car segment of medium size and kept the technical basis of the Peugeot 204.

Peugeot 304 Cabriolet

Produced between 1969 and 1979 in approximately 1,200,000 units, the 304 was a great commercial success. Between 1970 and 1972, Peugeot also launched the 304 in the United States. But she was too small for the American market and got alone 4,000 buyers. In 1973, it underwent a restyling and in 1975, the coupe and convertible versions were shelved. The sedan remained in dealerships until 1979.

Peugeot 305 from 1977 to 1989

There Peugeot 305 was launched in Europe in 1977, after the 304 and ended its career in 1989. Two types of bodywork were available: one 4-door sedan it’s a 5-door station wagon which had the particularity of offering a seat rear folding in two segments. Designed in collaboration with Pininfarinathis Station Wagon was available in one version commercial vehicle.

Peugeot 305 V6 Sport

305 used an evolution of the 304 platform, as well as its 1.3-liter petrol engine. It differed from its foreign competitors mainly by the front-wheel drive, the engine in a transverse position and the 4 independent wheels.

The Peugeot 305 sedan also served as the basis for the VERA experimental program, designed to improve the fuel efficiency of cars of future generations. The first prototype VERA 01unveiled in 1981, showed a 20% weight reduction and 30% of the aerodynamic drag.

Peugeot Vera Profil – 1985

Conducted for 5 years with extensive work on the engines, the VERA program had a significant influence on the development of the models 205, 405 and 605 of the House.

Peugeot 309 from 1985 to 1994

The arrival of the Peugeot 309 in 1985 it slowed the sales of the 305, whose career ended in 1989. Produced between 1985 and 1994 a Poissyin Spain and Great Britain, the Peugeot 309 was the first true compact of the brand in a modern sense: it was no longer the classic hatchback and 4-door sedan like the 304 and 305, but a sedan with tailgate.

With a length of 4.05 m it was 19 cm more compact than the 305 (4.24 m in its sedan version). Inspired by the Talbot Horizon but with her own style, she used the platform and doors of the Peugeot 205with elongated front and rear sections and a glass bubble that characterizes the tailgate.

Peugeot 309 GTI

Launched in a 5-door version, the 309 was also offered in 3-door version two years later, in 1987. On that occasion, the 309 GTIpowered by the engine 1.9-liter 130hp of the 205 GTI. In 1989, the 309 GTI was powered by the engine of the 405 MI16 with 160 HP and thus was born 309 GTI 16. The 309’s career ended in 1994 after over 1.6 million units.

Peugeot 306 from 1993 to 2001

The Lion Mark launched the Peugeot 306 in February 1993. Produced and assembled in at least 9 sites around the world until 2002, it has become a best-seller in its category.

Available in versions 3 and 5 doors since 1993, it has been joined in the range by a version 4 doors and an attractive one cabriolet in 1994. Designed and built by Pininfarinathe latter was elected The Most Beautiful Cabriolet of the Year at the 1994 Geneva Motor Show And Cabriolet of the Year in 1998.

Peugeot 306 GTi

Sports models such as the 306 were also produced 306 XSI And 306 S16. Then there was also a spectacular and unforgettable version MAXI with 285 HPwhich marked the great return of Peugeot in rallies in 1996 after a 10-year hiatus.

Won the French Rally Championshipvery fought, with Gilles Panizzi in 1996 and 1997 and went on to win some asphalt races of the World Rally Championshiptroubling much more powerful World Rally Cars, as in Corsica in 1997 and 1998.

Peugeot 306 rally Group A from 1997

The 306 was subjected to a restyling in 1997the year in which a version also appeared Station Wagon. Production of the 3 and 5-door versions of the 306 was stopped in 2001, when the Peugeot 307.

Peugeot 307 from 2001 to 2007

Launched in 2001 and elected Car of the Year in 2002the Peugeot 307 was hugely successful because it was produced in over 3.5 million units all over the world. He inaugurated a new architecture semi-highwhich favored a better habitability.

Peugeot 307 Car of the Year in 2002

Also available in 3-door, 5-door and station wagon versions in 2003 was Coupe Cabriolet (CC), with retractable hard top. The 307 was also the basis for the sports version entered in the world championship in 2004 and 2005who has won 3 times and captured 26 podiums.

Peugeot 308 from 2007

There Peugeot 308 first generation succeeded the 307 in 2007 and was then replaced by a second generation in 2013 and the current one new 308unveiled in 2021.

The first generation Peugeot 308 was marketed in versions 3 doors, 5 doors and SWto which the new generation of the model was added in March 2009 Coupe Cabriolet CC.

One version 308 RCZ Coupe was then unveiled at 2007 Frankfurt Motor Show and mass production was quickly confirmed, giving rise to the Peugeot RCZa nice 2 + 2 coupe produced in 68,000 units between 2010 and 2015 and whose most thrusting version it offered 272 CV.

Video test Peugeot 308 GTi by Peugeot

Sport

The second generation Peugeot 308 was launched in late 2013. Like the 307 12 years earlier, it was elected Car of the Year in 2014.

It marked an evolution in style and presented sober and elegant lines. She was also innovative in the cockpit with his Peugeot i-Cockpit. The version GTi further improved the driving qualities and dynamism of this 308.

New Peugeot 308 GT

The 308 has been chosen by 7 million drivers around the world so far. The third generation, which also competes for the title of Car of the Year 2022is now ready to continue this success story.

PHOTO new Peugeot 308

Video new Peugeot 308

Features, engines, cockpit, the novelties of the new Peugeot 308

