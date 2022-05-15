Mazatlan, Sinaloa.- Relatives of two young men of Mazatlan that are disappeared they do not stop searching despite the fact that three and four years have passed respectively, but they continue in the fight to locate them.

The first of them named Jesus Eduardo Galvan Navarro was last seen in the vicinity of the Gabriel Leyva neighborhood or better known as “Ciudad Lost”, on December 7, 2019, who at the time of his disappearance was wearing pants and a black shirt.

The second one is Alexander Daniel Echeagaray Lopez who, according to his family, left his house in the Felicidad neighborhood and was going to pick up some people from work and approximately 15 minutes later they could no longer have contact with him.

His disappearance occurred on February 9, 2018, who at the time of his disappearance was wearing dark-colored denim pants, a black polo-type shirt, and black and white Nike tennis shoes.

Through social networks, his relatives, who have not stopped searching for him, ask for the collaboration of the authorities and citizens to be able to find his whereabouts, since since the moment of his disappearance, life has not been the same for them. .

Any information you have in this regard can be communicated to the phones of the State Attorney General’s Office at the following numbers, since they could be victims of the commission of a crime for which the citizens are asked for their support and if they know or are aware of his whereabouts, contact the following telephone numbers: (800)-890-90-92 and (667)7-16-70-90.